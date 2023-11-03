Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 2,669 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average is $126.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

