Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 965.83 ($11.75).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNN. Barclays dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.60) to GBX 1,090 ($13.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($11.44) to GBX 850 ($10.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Price Performance

Pennon Group Company Profile

LON PNN opened at GBX 745 ($9.07) on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,013 ($12.33). The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4,263.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 643.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 715.16.

(Get Free Report

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.