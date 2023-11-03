Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 965.83 ($11.75).
A number of brokerages recently commented on PNN. Barclays dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.60) to GBX 1,090 ($13.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($11.44) to GBX 850 ($10.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pennon Group
Pennon Group Price Performance
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.