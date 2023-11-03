Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,577 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.