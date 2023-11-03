Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.82. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 25,313 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

See Also

