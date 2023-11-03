Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $118.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

