Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. currently has $130.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $118.13 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

