Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 1,128 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $64.24 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

