Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 1,306 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.30 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

