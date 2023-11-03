Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 23,899 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2,063.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $389.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.23. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

