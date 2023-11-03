Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 463 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

