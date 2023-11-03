Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

