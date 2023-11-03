Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,483,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,359,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 42.2% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

