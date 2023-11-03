Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after acquiring an additional 188,503 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,451,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

