Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $426.73 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

