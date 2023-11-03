Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $3.55 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 120,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

INTC opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

