Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 6,806 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after buying an additional 652,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,640 shares of company stock worth $32,552,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $244.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 198.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.11 and its 200 day moving average is $228.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

