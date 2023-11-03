Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 21,507 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $95.01 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

