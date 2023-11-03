Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 6,354 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $392,142,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

