Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 839 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,190,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after buying an additional 629,477 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 3,919.2% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after buying an additional 516,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

