Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 123,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 50.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $364.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.51. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.08 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.