Piper Sandler Cuts Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target to $27.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Bank7 Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $20.76 on Monday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bank7 by 38.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 788.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

