Piper Sandler Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $47.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,355.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,859 shares of company stock worth $6,637,453. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

