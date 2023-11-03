Piper Sandler Lowers First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $36.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $28.59 on Monday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 125.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Merchants by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,002,000 after buying an additional 38,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 76,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

