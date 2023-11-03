Piper Sandler Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $480.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.92.

TYL opened at $405.75 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.03 and its 200 day moving average is $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

