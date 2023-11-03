Piper Sandler Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $207.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.47.

Get Paylocity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock opened at $171.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.64 and a 200 day moving average of $191.36. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $11,122,050.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,433,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $11,122,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,433,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Paylocity by 135.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.