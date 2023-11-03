Polymath Tops One Day Volume of $399,269.85 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $261.97 million and $399,269.85 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00200109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.27258914 USD and is down -13.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $438,505.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

