Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) PT Raised to $49.00

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
PBAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PBAM
Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile
Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Private Bancorp of America
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.