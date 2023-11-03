Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) PT Raised to $49.00

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PBAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Shares of PBAM opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

