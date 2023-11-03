Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $78.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.53. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

