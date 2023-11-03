Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.