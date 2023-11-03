Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $64.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

PEG stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after buying an additional 324,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after buying an additional 445,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

