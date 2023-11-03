Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Capital Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Trinity Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million.

TRIN has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trinity Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $535.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

