Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.83.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$38.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.60. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of C$823.00 million for the quarter.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.