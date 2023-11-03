Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Lowered by Zacks Research

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lindsay in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

LNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Lindsay Stock Performance

LNN opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 3,576.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

