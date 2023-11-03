Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for CONSOL Energy Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,258.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $489,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

