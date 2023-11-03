Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised by Analyst

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $27.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $37.65 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 2.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $623.28 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $384.72 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.