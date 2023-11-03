Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Raised by Analyst

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $127.65 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,851,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $425,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

