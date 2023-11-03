Q2’s (QTWO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $726,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,876.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock worth $2,247,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

