Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By Zacks Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

HQY opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $78.01.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

