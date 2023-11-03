Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $106.25.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 341,747 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 102.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.