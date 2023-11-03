Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Issued By Zacks Research

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.96. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $15.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

WESCO International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of WCC stock opened at $136.06 on Friday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in WESCO International by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

