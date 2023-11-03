Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By William Blair

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.96 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

