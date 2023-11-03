Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issued By Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $138.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
