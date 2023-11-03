Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issued By Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $138.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.