Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reduced by KeyCorp

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 74.95% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.08.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $149.91.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

