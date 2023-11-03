Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Boosted by Analyst

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average is $137.93. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.42 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

