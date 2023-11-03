Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Reduced by Zacks Research

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

NYSE:SLG opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.48%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

