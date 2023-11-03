Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of QRVO opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

