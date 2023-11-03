Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

