Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,261 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $24.90 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

