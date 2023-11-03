Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.50 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

