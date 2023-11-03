Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,487 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.